Police investigating homicide after body is found at Puna shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have opened a homicide investigation after the discovery of a body at MacKenzie State Recreation Area in Puna.

After a fisherman reported finding a body on the rocks near the shore break, police responded to the area shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

The fire department assisted in the investigation by repelling approximately 15 feet down the cliff to retrieve the decomposing remains. Police believe the body had been there for about a week.

An autopsy performed on Tuesday confirmed that the victim died from a gunshot wound to the head. Positive identification is pending due to the advanced stage of decomposition.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this investigation to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378. They may also email jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.