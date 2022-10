HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Waialua, Emergency Medical Services reported.

The incident happened on Wilikina Drive at approximately 4 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police closed Wilikina Drive in both directions from Kamananui Road to Kaukonahua Road to do their investigation.