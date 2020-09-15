Police investigating fatal crash in the North Shore area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — An ongoing investigation is underway in the North Shore area following a fatal crash.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday morning fronting Sunset Beach.

According to EMS, a male in his 50’s was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

A contraflow lane is set up on Kamehameha Hwy. near Sunset Beach.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story