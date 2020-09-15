Police investigating fatal crash in the North Shore area

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — An ongoing investigation is underway in the North Shore area following a fatal crash.
The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday morning fronting Sunset Beach.
According to EMS, a male in his 50’s was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
A contraflow lane is set up on Kamehameha Hwy. near Sunset Beach.
