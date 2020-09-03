Police investigating fatal crash in the Kailua area

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are investigating a fatal major motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Kailua area.
According to police, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
HPD says a 80-year-old Kailua male was walking northeast in the bike lane on Keolu Drive when a 57-year-old Kailua male traveling the same direction veered right and collided with two parked vehicles and the 80-year-old male.
As a result of the collision, the 80-year-old pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
At this time speed was not a factor. Drugs and Alcohol may be contributing factors of this collision.
The investigation is on going.
Keolu Drive is shut down from Akiahala St. to Alii Pl.
