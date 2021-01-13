Police investigating early-morning incident in Mapunapuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are investigating an early-morning incident in Mapunapuna that left a woman in serious condition at the hospital.
Emergency Medical Service personnel say they were called to Ahua Street at about 1:20 Wednesday morning – when they found the 39-year-old with a laceration on her neck from a tire iron.
EMS say she was changing a tire at the time.
No additional details are available at this time.
