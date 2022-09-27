HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are currently investigating an attempted murder case in Puna.

According to Hawaii Island Police, the incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 26. just after 9:15 p.m.

Officials said that a 42-year-old man called dispatch to tell them that he was shot and was driving himself to receive care.

Hawaii Fire Department and police were able to meet with the man at a convenience store in Mountain View and he was then transported to Hilo Medical Center in an ambulance.

First responders reported that he is in stable condition.

While reporting to the case in Puna, which police classified as an attempted murder case, police received another call from a man who was allegedly involved in a shooting outside his house, also in Mountain View.

Police stated that the man was fired at and he fired back.

According to official reports, police arrived at his house and arrested a 40-year-old man who was said to not receive any injuries.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel continued an investigation involving this incident and a search warrant was issued for the man who was arrested by police.

Police said the suspect is to be served today on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

If you have any information pertaining this case, police are asking to contact the non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2384 or through email at Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.