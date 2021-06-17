Police investigating apparent shooting in Nanakuli area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Nanakuli that injured at least one person.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

Emergency Medical Services responded to one male patient and one female patient. The male patient is in serious condition after being injured by a gunshot wound to the leg.

The female patient refused treatment, however, it is not known if she suffered any injuries.

Helelua Street from Farrington Highway is closed in both directions as police continue their investigation.