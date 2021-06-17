Police investigating apparent shooting in Nanakuli area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Nanakuli that injured at least one person.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Emergency Medical Services responded to one male patient and one female patient. The male patient is in serious condition after being injured by a gunshot wound to the leg.

The female patient refused treatment, however, it is not known if she suffered any injuries.

Helelua Street from Farrington Highway is closed in both directions as police continue their investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories