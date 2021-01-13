Police investigating shooting at Hawaiian Memorial Park Cemetery

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police taped off a parking lot at the Hawaiian Memorial Park Cemetery after an apparent shooting Wednesday morning. Among the vehicles in the parking lot were a Toyota truck with a shattered passenger window and what appears to be a bullet hole on the windshield.
Officials said there were no gunshot wounds but two 23-year-old males were treated for minor injuries from broken glass. Both males refused to be transported to the hospital.
