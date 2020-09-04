Police investigating animal cruelty case on the Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island are looking for witnesses to an animal cruelty case.

On Aug. 22, officers responded to a report of a cow that was shot and killed with a gun in the Puu Pueo Section of Parker Ranch, which is located off Mana Road about nine miles east of Fire Road 7.

The type of firearm is unknown.

Police officials say that the incident happened sometime between the night of Aug. 21 and the morning of Aug. 22.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or may have information about the case, is asked to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Sidra Brown at the Waimea Police Station at (808) 887-3080 or the non-emergency number at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

