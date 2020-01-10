Police investigating an early morning assault in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an early morning assault near the Modern Honolulu.
Were told the incident happened at about 3:40 a.m. Friday on Holomoana Street.
Details are limited at this time as police are still investigating what happened.
Officers at the scene say it started as a fight between two men on Ala Moana Boulevard.
One person was taken to the hospital by EMS, his condition is unknown.
Another man has been arrested.
