Police investigating after two pedestrians struck in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old female and 12-year-old female were struck in the area of Waianae Valley Road on Monday afternoon.

The two were walking north on the west shoulder of Waianae Valley Road when they were struck by a dark colored sedan that was traveling south. The sedan drifted into the shoulder and struck the two females then continued without stopping.

Both the woman and 12-year-old were transported to the Queen’s Medical Center. The 37-year-old was in serious condition while the 12-year-old was in good condition.

It is unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.