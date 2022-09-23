HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are investigating a case involving a horse that was allegedly shot and killed.

According to police, it happened near Akaka Falls Road on Monday, Sept. 19.

Hilo Patrol officers responded to the incident that Monday and arrived to a dead horse.

Police believed that the horse suffered from a single gunshot wound to its torso.

After further investigation, police came to the conclusion that the horse was shot accidentally by hunters who may have thought the horse was a pig.

Police were able to identify the suspect and have generated a criminal case for:

Night Hunting on Private Lands Prohibited

Cruelty to Animals in the second degree

Reckless Endangering in the second degree

Criminal Property Damage in the first degree

Officials are reminding the public that it is illegal to hunt at night on private land, public land and in residential neighborhoods.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call the non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311. If you prefer to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (808)-961-8300. You may be able to receive a reward for up to $1,000.

This case is an ongoing investigation.