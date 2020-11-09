Police investigating a murder case on Liliha St

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a murder case on Liliha St.

According to police, the incident happened across from Liliha Square at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.

Emergency medical service officials say a man, possibly in his sixties, was in cardiac arrest at the scene.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died.

Police are looking for a suspect.

No additional details are available at this time.

