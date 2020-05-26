Police investigate Windward Oahu death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating the death of a man in Windward Oahu.

It happened early Monday morning.

Police say the 77-year-old Kailua man was taken to the hospital after he ate a marijuana edible.

They say he suffered breathing problems.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police do not suspect foul play.

His case is being investigated as an unattended death.