HPD investigate woman injured during alleged assault, robbery in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and EMS responded to a woman who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to her foot and was assaulted in Waianae.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Lualualei Homestead Road and Hale Ekahi Drive.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

According to HPD, three to four suspects allegedly took cash from the woman’s hand, and witnesses said the victim and suspects struggled when the woman tried to take back the money.

HFD reported one of the suspects then allegedly took out a handgun and fired the weapon, shooting the victim’s foot several times.

EMS said the 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

No arrests have been made, and Honolulu police said they are investigating.