HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating two gunpoint robberies yesterday targeting elderly people.

The first happened around 6:30 a.m. at a Hawaii Kai home.

Police say two men entered the home, pointed a handgun at a 74-year-old man then took his property.

Around 1:40 p.m. in the downtown area a man held up a 74-year-old woman and stole her belongings.

No arrests have been made.