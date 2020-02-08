Police investigate two fires that happened on the same street in Puna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating two fires that occurred in the Puna area on February 4 and 5.

On February 4, around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a structure fire on Pikake Street, Fern Acres, in Mt. View.

When responders arrived, the Hawaii Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.

Damages sustained were estimated at $2,000.

The next day on February 5, patrol officers responded to a report of a residential structure fire that was also located on Pikake Street.

Officials said that the home was fully engulfed in flames and that very little of the original structure remained.

Both structures were unoccupied at the time of the fires.

Police ask that anyone who may have information regarding the incidents to call Officer Kristopher Palea or Wilson Gani at (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.