Police investigate traffic accident in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle in Waikiki on Christmas eve.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 near the intersection of Kuhio Avenue and Liliuokalani Avenue.

A 24-year-old Honolulu male was going eastbound on Kuhio Avenue prior to Liliuokalani Avenue when he struck a 27-year-old male who was lying down in the roadway.

Police say the man lying down in the roadway may have been intoxicated.

The 24-year-old Honolulu male driver stayed and called 911.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say alcohol may be a contributing factor to this collision. Speed does not appear to be a contributing factor.