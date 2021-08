HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing on South King Street.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a man in his 30s was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it’s unclear if police have a suspect in custody.