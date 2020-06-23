Police investigate stabbing on Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency officials say a 62-year-old man was stabbed in the back of his head and hand.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. on North Nimitz Highway in Iwilei.
He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
