Police investigate stabbing on Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency officials say a 62-year-old man was stabbed in the back of his head and hand.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on North Nimitz Highway in Iwilei.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

