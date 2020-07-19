Police investigate stabbing in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was stabbed in Waikiki on Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m.

The man, who is about 55 years old, flagged down police.

Paramedics treated his multiple stab wounds to torso and back. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

