Police investigate shooting near Whitmore Local News Posted: Jan 11, 2020 / 11:20 AM HST / Updated: Jan 11, 2020 / 11:20 AM HST HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are on the scene of a shooting near the area of Whitmore. It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital, condition unknown. Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.