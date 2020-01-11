Police investigate shooting near Whitmore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are on the scene of a shooting near the area of Whitmore.

It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital, condition unknown.

