Police investigate shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in serious condition after a being shot at and assaulted.

This happened just after midnight on Laa Lane.

Officials say Honolulu EMS administered life saving treatment to a 35-year-old man who apparently suffered a gun shot wound and was assaulted.

He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

