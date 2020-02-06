Police investigate sex assault case in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a sex assault in the second-degree case that happened on February 4.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 34-year-old woman reported to officers of “possibly being sexually assaulted” by an unknown suspect.

This happened in the Waikiki area sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 10 a.m.

So far, police have not made any arrests in connection to the incident.

