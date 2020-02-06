HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a sex assault in the second-degree case that happened on February 4.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 34-year-old woman reported to officers of “possibly being sexually assaulted” by an unknown suspect.
This happened in the Waikiki area sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 10 a.m.
So far, police have not made any arrests in connection to the incident.
- Firefighters extinguish two-story wooden structure on Kolea Street
- Man arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a sword
- Mililani’s Sergio Muasau set to join older brother Darius at UH
- Storm front moves across Kauai, heavy rain headed to Oahu and Maui County Wednesday night then over Hawaii Island Thursday
- Police investigate sex assault case in Waikiki