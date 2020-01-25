Police investigate robbery in Ala Moana area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened on January 24 around 4:40 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a robbery happened in the Ala Moana area — and physical force was used. Police, however, did not say in what manner the crime happened and what was stolen.

But police did say that EMS services were not requested.

So far, no arrests have been made and police are searching for the suspect in connection.

