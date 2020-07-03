Police investigate Pearl City death

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
hpd honolulu police patrol car badge generic_168730

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was found dead in Pearl City last night.

Police say a man was found unresponsive with suspicious injuries after EMS responded. He was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories