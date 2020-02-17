Police investigate overnight robbery in a Chinatown store

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a robbery that went down in the Chinatown area on February 17.
Officials with the Honolulu Police Department said that a witness saw a male 28-year-old suspect enter business unlawfully and commit a theft.
Police soon responded to the report and located the alleged suspect, who was arrested for second-degree burglary without incident around 1:12 a.m.
The man remains in police custody, pending investigation.
