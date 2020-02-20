Police investigate murder on Hawaii Island

Police are investigating a murder in South Kohala on Hawaii Island. Police put out an alert saying 41-year-old Smriti Saxena from Washington state had gone missing, last seen last night in Waikaloa.
This afternoon, a woman’s body was found where she was last seen. Sonam Saxena from Washington state was arrested for second-degree murder. Police have not confirmed their relationship, and he has not yet been charged.
- Honolulu City Council passes bill to allow residents to report illegal dumpers
- Strong winds for the islands through late Thursday
- Kahili: an object that signifies royalty
- 9th Island Nightlife — February 19th
- Firefighters respond to house fire near Punchbowl