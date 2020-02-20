Police investigate murder on Hawaii Island

by: web staff

Police are investigating a murder in South Kohala on Hawaii Island. Police put out an alert saying 41-year-old Smriti Saxena from Washington state had gone missing, last seen last night in Waikaloa.

This afternoon, a woman’s body was found where she was last seen. Sonam Saxena from Washington state was arrested for second-degree murder. Police have not confirmed their relationship, and he has not yet been charged.

