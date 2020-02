HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision in the Waikiki area on February 1, around 1:38 p.m.

The incident involved a car and moped on Kuhio Avenue and Lewers Street.

It was not made clear what initially caused the crash.

Although there has been no word on any reported injuries so far, officials did say that the Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

This post will be updated when more information is made available.