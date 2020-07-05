Police investigate Makaha stabbing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was stabbed in Mahaka around 1 a.m. Sunday.
EMS officials say the 19-year-old was given life-saving treatment and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
EMS reports he was stabbed in the upper torso.
