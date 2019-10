HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Kalihi.

It happened off McNeill Street around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

EMS reports, a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No word yet on whether anyone was arrested or if police are still looking for a suspect.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for more details.