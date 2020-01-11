Police investigate Hassinger Street apartment arson

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened an arson investigation after a fire broke out in an apartment on Hassinger Street on January 9, around 7:45 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, they responded to a building fire with seven units staffed with 26 personnel.

Upon arrival, they found a two-story apartment building with a person hanging out of a second-floor apartment window. Smoke was seen coming out of the room.

Firefighters used an extension ladder and were able to rescue the person.

Officials began to work on the fire to suppress the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.

The fire was later extinguished at 7:55 p.m. Firefighters continued to work to remove excess smoke and water from the affected areas.

Authorities say that fire was contained to a single apartment unit and the fire was determined as arson.

Due to the nature of the incident, the scene was turned over to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation.

Damages have been estimated at $2,200 to the property and $800 to the contents.

No injuries were reported for this incident.