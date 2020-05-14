Police investigate First Hawaiian Bank robbery in Mapunapuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers need your help finding a bank robbery suspect.

Authorities say that last Thursday, May 7, this man entered the First Hawaiian Bank in the Mapunapuna area and handed the teller a demand note.

Police say that the teller tried to comply but a mechanical error prevented the teller from providing the money, so the suspect ran off.

He’s described as five-feet and eight-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.