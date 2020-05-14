Live Now
KHON2 News at 9

Police investigate First Hawaiian Bank robbery in Mapunapuna

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers need your help finding a bank robbery suspect.

Authorities say that last Thursday, May 7, this man entered the First Hawaiian Bank in the Mapunapuna area and handed the teller a demand note.

Police say that the teller tried to comply but a mechanical error prevented the teller from providing the money, so the suspect ran off.

He’s described as five-feet and eight-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 64°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 81° 65°

Friday

82° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 67°

Sunday

81° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
65°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
68°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
80°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
10%
72°

Trending Stories