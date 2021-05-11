Police investigate fatal traffic collision on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred on Tuesday, May 11, on Queen Kaahumanu Highway.

The incident happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the 86-mile marker in Kona.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a white Subaru 4DSW traveling northbound on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a white Peterbilt semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Peterbilt semi-truck was not injured, however, the driver of the Subaru 4DSW was unresponsive at the scene.

She was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said the victim’s name is not being released at this time pending positive identification.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway between the 86 and 87 mile markers will remain closed during police investigation.