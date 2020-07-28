Police investigate fatal stabbing in Makiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The woman who was stabbed Sunday night in Makiki has died.

A man accused of murder is in custody.

Police say shortly after 8 p.m., a woman in her 30s was found with multiple stab wounds at an apartment building on Mott Smith Drive.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died.

Police arrested 35-year-old Dustin Saluda. Charges are pending.

