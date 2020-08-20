Police investigate fatal assault at Halawa Correctional Facility

HALAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating an incident that happened at the Halawa Correctional Facility on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
According to the Department of Public Safety, staff members were alerted about an ‘inmate on inmate’ assault at 10:15 a.m.
The assault victim, a 70-year-old man, was transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.
The department reported that the incident is under criminal and administrative investigation.
