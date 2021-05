HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Pearl City on Tuesday, May 25. No one was injured.

Police say it happened around 5 p.m.

Moanalua Road and Kaahumanu Street are closed due to the investigation.

Police say they opened an attempted murder case.