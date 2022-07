HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department responded to an assault in the Waipahu area.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, July 9.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Emergency Medical Services crews said they treated two patients who suffered multiple stab wounds.

EMS said it was a 33-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman.

They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.