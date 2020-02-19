Police investigate Date Street house fire as arson case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are now investigating Monday’s house fire on Date Street as an arson case.

A witness said they saw a man leaving the house minutes before the blaze started.

A two-alarm fire scorched a home on Date Street sending thick smoke billowing into the sky Monday afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department says the home is a total loss.

Police are classifying the fire as arson.

KHON2 spoke with a neighbor who did not want to be seen on camera.

“We’ve had two previous smaller fires last year,” said the neighbor. “They both happened in December kind of right back-to-back.”

KHON2 spoke to the homeowner who also asked not to be identified. He said he’s been dealing with squatters for some time now.

“There were a lot of squatters, like maybe four or five, I told them to leave,” the homeowner shared. “When I’m gone for work, they usually come back.”

He says he confronted them Monday morning and told them to leave hours before the fire.

The neighbor says she saw one of them right before the blaze started.

“I saw one of the squatters that stays next door leave the property,” said a neighbor. “And then about 10 minutes later I come from my house upstairs and there’s a big fire just burning.”

“I feel like if they passed by they definitely would have noticed something but he didn’t seem concerned,” said a witness. “He just rode off calmly on his moped.”

The homeowner and the witness want more to be done about squatters in the area.

The homeowner as well as neighbors say that there have been problems with squatters for more than a year, and that this isn’t the first time there’s been a fire set on the property.

KHON2 reached out to City Councilmembers, and we are waiting for response.