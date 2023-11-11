HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life following crash in McCully on Friday night.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of McCully and Waiola streets.

Police were told a vehicle was traveling on McCully Street with the right of way when it was broadsided by a 42-year-old male e-bike rider.

Witnesses said the e-bike rider ran a red light while the 31-year-old male motorist was traveling in the southbound direction.

As a result of the crash, the e-bike rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 31-year-old motorist was not injured in crash and remained at the scene of the accident.

Police are investigating.