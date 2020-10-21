Police investigate crash involving multiple vehicles in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision involving multiple cars in Waikiki.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The incident happened at 1:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 near Ala Wai Boulevard.

First responders arrived on scene shortly after the cars collided. One vehicle was towed.





Courtesy: London Opendack

No additional details are available at this time.

Latest Stories on KHON2