Police investigate crash involving multiple vehicles in Waikiki

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: London Opendack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision involving multiple cars in Waikiki.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The incident happened at 1:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 near Ala Wai Boulevard.

First responders arrived on scene shortly after the cars collided. One vehicle was towed.

Courtesy: London Opendack

No additional details are available at this time.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories