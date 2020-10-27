Police investigate attempted murder near Hawaiian Ocean View Estates

Attention Big Island drivers, road work for Mamalahoa Highway is set to begin on Sept. 23.

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating an attempted murder after locating a 41-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It happened at 8:30 a.m. near King Kamehameha Boulevard in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

Police say the victim was found on the ground in the roadway of the estates. The man was treated on scene by medics and subsequently transported to the Kona Community Hospital for further treatment.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Michael Santos of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at 326-4646, ext. 224, or via email at Michael.Santos@hawaiicounty.gov.