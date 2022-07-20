Recruits learn to operate an ambulance as part of their training in the EMS Academy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported an attempted murder investigation on Wednesday, July 20.

HPD said that the victim was a 30-year-old female and the suspect is a 30-year-old male.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the H-3 westbound by Aikahi is closed.

The Kaneohe Bay on and off ramp and the Mokapu Saddle Road on ramp westbound is closed as well.

Emergency Medical Services said they treated two patients for multiple apparent stab wounds and assault wounds.

According to EMS, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 on the H-3 going westbound.

The two patients were transported to the emergency room and the investigation is on going.