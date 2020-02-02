Police investigate attempted kidnapping at a Maui mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened on Maui on January 30, around 7:38 p.m.

According to Maui police, officers responded to an attempted kidnapping at the Kukui Mall in Kihei.

They later arrested a 40-year-old man for attempted kidnapping and robbery in the second-degree a few hours later.

Maui police said that “the criminal investigation has not substantiated the original claim and the alleged responsible has been cooperative with the Criminal Investigation Division.”

Police continue to investigate the incident.