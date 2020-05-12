Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic
Live Now
KHON2 News at 6

Police investigate as armed man barricaded himself in Waianae home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY ANDRIA TUPOLA

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say shortly after noon on Monday, officers went to a Waianae home for a report of an armed man barricaded in a residence.

Officers are at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 80° 65°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 70% 80° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 82° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

Trending Stories