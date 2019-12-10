Police investigate another string of carjackings overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first took place just after 10 Sunday night on North King Street in Kalihi. Less than three hours later, a 51-year-old taxi driver was carjacked at Makiki Heights Drive.

The 53-year-old victim – who did not want to be identified – tells us she was driving on Olomea Street in Kalihi. It was dark and late at night when she noticed a vehicle behind her.

“He started tailgating me again and he suddenly hit my car from behind,” said the victim.

They both pulled over but then the suspect drove off. She tried to follow but couldn’t find him. So she and her friend checked the damage at a nearby parking lot. That’s when the same vehicle that hit her pulled up. The victim tells us a man pointed a gun at them. Fearing for her life she ran.

“In a split second, I panicked. I ran away from my car. My car was still running and when I turned around the guy from the passenger side jumped in my car and drove off with my car,” she said.

The victim tells us she fell down several times trying to get away and broke her foot.

“What more could happen someone could get killed. I could be killed at that moment,” said the victim tearfully.

Sgt. Chris Kim of the Honolulu Crimestoppers tells us it’s not the first time something like this has happened.

“We’re aware of at least a couple other incidents in the past few months. There were minor accidents involved and the driver would get out of the vehicle and at that point, the other person would jump in the vehicle and flee in the vehicle,” said Sgt. Kim.

Sgt. Kim says do not leave the scene of a crash if someone is hurt or killed. But in a minor incident, it’s okay to drive to a safer location if you feel uneasy about the situation.

“Maybe a store or gas station somewhere where there’s a lot of people, at the same time notify police,” Sgt. Kim said.

Hours later, police say another carjacking took place. This time at Makiki Heights Drive involving a 51-year-old taxi driver. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the man, demanded money, and ordered him to get out. No injuries were reported but the suspect took off with the taxi. Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

The victims tell us the vehicles that were stolen were a 2008 silver Lincoln Town Car and a silver SL500 Mercedes.