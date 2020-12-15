WAIEHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police say they got a call Saturday, Dec. 12 around 11 p.m. that a man was accidentally shot in a home in Waiehu, Maui.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

When officers got there, no one was home.

The officers were told the victim was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center emergency room.

Police say the victim is a 26-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound.

He was then taken to the Queen’s Medical Center.