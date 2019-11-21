Shooting at Makaha Valley Community Park turns deadly

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at the Makaha Valley Community Park on Wednesday night, November 20.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), they responded to a call for multiple shots fired around 7:10 p.m.

When EMS arrived on Manuku Street, a man was found with apparent gunshot wounds. EMS then announced the man, 39, dead at the scene.

So far, there’s no word on the shooter.

This is a developing story. Keep up with KHON2 News as we update this article when more information is made available.