Police investigate a hit-and-run incident on Hawaii Island, alleged suspect arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawai Island are investigating a hit-and-run that took place on Saturday, June 13, around 9:10 a.m.

Kona patrol officers responded to a two-vehicle incident involving a car and a moped. It happened on Kuakini Highway near the Old Airport recreation area.

Witnesses reported that the responsible vehicle, a silver Acura 4-door sedan, struck a moped and it’s two riders. After striking the moped, the vehicle’s alleged driver, who was identified as 29-year-old Keola Kama of Kailua-Kona, then exited her vehicle and attempted to chase after the moped riders before fleeing the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located the moped occupants, a man and a woman, with serious injuries. After receiving information on the responsible vehicle, officers were able to locate it.

Both injured parties were taken to Kona Community Hospital for further treatment and later transported to Queen’s Medical Center.

Keola Kama was arrested for attempted murder, pending investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective David Matsushima at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224 or david.matsushima@hawaiicounty.gov.

