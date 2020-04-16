Police investigate a fatal shooting between two roommates in a Lahaina home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are looking into a shooting that happened overnight in Lahaina.

MPD says that on April 14 just after 8 p.m. 70-year-old John Lyons of Lahaina was involved in an argument with his roommate Frederick Bacolini, 77, within their shared residence.

During the argument, a shot was heard and Frederick Bacolini was found to have suffered a gunshot wound. When the police arrived on the scene, John Lyons exited the residence and he was detained without further incident.

Bacolini was treated on scene and was later transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for

further treatment. A short time later, Bacolini died from his injuries.

On April 15 at about 12:10 a.m. John Lyons was arrested for Murder in the Second Degree, Use

of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Registration of a Firearm. He was transported to the Lahaina Police Station and remains in-custody.

The investigation is ongoing.